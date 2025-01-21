Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Good to go against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 2:30pm

Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Pistons, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has received a probable tag for the third straight game due to right Achilles tendinitis. However, the star guard has played 35 and 39 minutes, respectively, in those previous two outings, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction if upgraded to available.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now