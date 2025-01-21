Trae Young Injury: Good to go against Detroit
Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Pistons, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Young has received a probable tag for the third straight game due to right Achilles tendinitis. However, the star guard has played 35 and 39 minutes, respectively, in those previous two outings, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction if upgraded to available.
