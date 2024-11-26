Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Iffy against Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 26, 2024 at 2:30pm

Young is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers due to right Achilles tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young is in danger of missing just his second game of the season Wednesday due to an Achilles injury. If the star guard is unable to suit up against Cleveland, Kobe Bufkin and Vit Krejci are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now