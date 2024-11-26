Trae Young Injury: Iffy against Cleveland
Young is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers due to right Achilles tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Young is in danger of missing just his second game of the season Wednesday due to an Achilles injury. If the star guard is unable to suit up against Cleveland, Kobe Bufkin and Vit Krejci are candidates to receive increased playing time.
