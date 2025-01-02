Trae Young Injury: Iffy for Friday

Young (hand) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After dropping 30 or more points in consecutive games, Young is now dealing with a contusion on his right hand, which puts his status in doubt for Friday's game in Los Angeles. If Young can't play against the Lakers on Friday, the Hawks may have to lean on Vit Krejci and Dyson Daniels at the point guard position.