Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 2:14pm

Young (heel) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Timberwolves, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Young is in danger of missing his second consecutive outing while he deals with a right heel contusion. If the star point guard is sidelined, Vit Krejci and Keaton Wallace are candidates for increased roles. Over his last five outings, Young has averaged 25.2 points, 13.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 38.0 minutes per contest.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now