Trae Young Injury: Likely available Monday
Young (Achilles) is probable for Monday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Young continues to play through right Achilles tendinitis, and that's not expected to change Monday. The All-Star point guard has scored 38 points in three straight games, including Sunday's 148-143 loss to the Pistons, and totaled 38 assists during that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now