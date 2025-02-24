Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Likely available Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 10:24am

Young (Achilles) is probable for Monday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young continues to play through right Achilles tendinitis, and that's not expected to change Monday. The All-Star point guard has scored 38 points in three straight games, including Sunday's 148-143 loss to the Pistons, and totaled 38 assists during that stretch.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
