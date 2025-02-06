Trae Young Injury: Likely to play against Milwaukee
Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Bucks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Young continues to deal with right Achilles tendinitis but is expected to suit up for his sixth straight outing. Young has logged at least 32 appearances in each of his last five appearances, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available.
