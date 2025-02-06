Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Likely to play against Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Bucks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young continues to deal with right Achilles tendinitis but is expected to suit up for his sixth straight outing. Young has logged at least 32 appearances in each of his last five appearances, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now