Trae Young Injury: Likely to play Saturday

Young (hamstring) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has played in the Hawks' last two games after sitting out of this past Monday's loss to the Timberwolves due to right hamstring tightness. He's averaged 18.0 points and 9.5 assists over 33.0 minutes over that span, but he's shot just 37.5 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from three on 8.5 three-point attempts per game.