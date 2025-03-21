Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young Injury: Likely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Young (Achilles) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young is trending toward playing in Saturday's game against Golden State while managing his right Achilles issue. The superstar guard is coming off a near double-double in Tuesday's win against the Hornets, finishing with 31 points, eight assists, three steals and two rebounds. The 26-year-old has scored 31 or more points in three of the last five games for the Hawks.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
