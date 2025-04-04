Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Likely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 2:27pm

Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Knicks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young continues to receive probable tags due to a right Achilles issue but is expected to make his 12th straight appearance Saturday. Young has played at least 30 minutes in each of his previous 11 outings, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
