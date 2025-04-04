Trae Young Injury: Likely to play Saturday
Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Knicks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Young continues to receive probable tags due to a right Achilles issue but is expected to make his 12th straight appearance Saturday. Young has played at least 30 minutes in each of his previous 11 outings, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available.
