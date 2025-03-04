Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Likely to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 10:10am

Young (Achilles) has been listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

The Hawks continue to be careful with Young and his Achilles issue, but he likely won't miss Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, which is good news for Atlanta. The superstar guard is coming off a double-double in a thrilling win against the Grizzlies on Monday, finishing with 12 points and 15 assists.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now