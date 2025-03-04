Trae Young Injury: Likely to play Tuesday
Young (Achilles) has been listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
The Hawks continue to be careful with Young and his Achilles issue, but he likely won't miss Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, which is good news for Atlanta. The superstar guard is coming off a double-double in a thrilling win against the Grizzlies on Monday, finishing with 12 points and 15 assists.
