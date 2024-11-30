Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Likely to play versus Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 9:56pm

Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup with the Hornets.

Young is playing the second night of a back-to-back set, but Atlanta had an early tip-off Friday afternoon, which means the star guard has extra time to rest up. He played through a probable designation in that contest as well and finished with 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and 11 assists in 35 minutes in a 117-101 upset victory over the Cavaliers. More clarity on his status Saturday in Charlotte figures to come closer to game time.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
