Trae Young Injury: Likely to play vs. New York

Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against New York, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Young has played in the Hawks' last eight games despite being listed on the injury report due to right Achilles tendinopathy. It shouldn't prevent him from playing Wednesday, though Atlanta could opt to keep Young sidelined for the second leg of its back-to-back set Thursday against Orlando. Young has averaged 26.8 points, 10.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 5.8 turnovers over 36.0 minutes per game over his last eight outings while shooting just 29.6 percent from three on 10.1 3PA/G.