Trae Young Injury: Likely to play Wednesday

Young is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to right Achilles tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young will likely suit up for Wednesday's matchup as he deals with lingering right Achilles tendinitis. The star point guard has been productive in distributing the rock during the 2024-25 campaign, and in his last five outings he averaged 17.0 points, 13.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 34.8 minutes per game.