Trae Young Injury: Likely versus Charlotte
Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup with the Hornets.
Young is playing the second night of a back-to-back set, but Atlanta had an early tip-off Friday afternoon, which means the star guard has extra time to rest up. He played through probable designation in that contest as well and finished with 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and 11 assists in 35 minutes in a 117-101 upset victory over the Cavaliers. More clarity on his status Saturday in Charlotte figures to come closer to game time.
