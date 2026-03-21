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Trae Young Injury: Managing quad, back injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 5:05pm

The Wizards announced Saturday that Young aggravated a right quadriceps injury in Monday's 125-117 loss to the Warriors and is also dealing with lower back irritation after recently undergoing imaging.

Young sustained a quad contusion in the third quarter of Monday's contest and will be sidelined for a third straight game Sunday. Though the Wizards indicated that Young won't need surgery for either of the quad or back injuries, he lacks a clear timeline to resume playing, as the team is expected to proceed conservatively with him. While Young is sidelined, Bub Carrington should continue to start at point guard, and two-way player Sharife Cooper should handle a heightened role in the rotation.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
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