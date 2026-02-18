Trae Young Injury: Not close to returning

Young (knee, quadriceps) still hasn't been cleared for contact, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

It doesn't sound like Young's Wizards debut is imminent. Until the star guard makes more progress in his recovery from a right knee MCL sprain and a right quadriceps contusion, he can be considered week-to-week. Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson should remain worthwhile streaming candidates in most fantasy leagues out of the All-Star break.