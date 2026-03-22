Trae Young Injury: Not playing Sunday
Young (quadriceps/back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Young is rehabbing from both a right quad contusion and lower-back injury. His next chance to play is Wednesday against the Jazz, but the Wizards have not communicated a clear timeline of return for the veteran point guard. Bub Carrington will continue to start at point guard for as long as Young is out of action.
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