Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Young (quadriceps/back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Young is rehabbing from both a right quad contusion and lower-back injury. His next chance to play is Wednesday against the Jazz, but the Wizards have not communicated a clear timeline of return for the veteran point guard. Bub Carrington will continue to start at point guard for as long as Young is out of action.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
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