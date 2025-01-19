Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 2:09pm

Young (Achilles) is probable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young is dealing with some tendinitis in his right Achilles, but it sounds like the Hawks are planning on him playing. The Hawks do have a back-to-back set coming up on Wednesday versus Detroit and Thursday against the Raptors, so a maintenance day could be in Young's near future.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
