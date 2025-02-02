Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 2:50pm

Young (Achilles) is probable for Monday's game against Detroit, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has been a mainstay on the injury report due to right Achilles tendinitis, though he has missed only three outings since Dec. 1. The star point guard has appeared in eight of the club's last 10 outings, averaging 21.5 points, 9.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 36.8 minutes per game.

