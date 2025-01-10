Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young Injury: Probable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 2:07pm

Young (Achilles) is probable for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has been a mainstay on the injury report due to right Achilles tendinitis, though he is expected to suit up for his 10th consecutive contest Saturday. Over his last five outings, the star point guard has averaged 25.6 points, 11.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 34.2 minutes per game.

