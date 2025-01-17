Trae Young Injury: Probable for Saturday
Young (ribs) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
After missing Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Young is trending toward getting back on the basketball floor Saturday against Boston. In Tuesday's win against the Suns, the superstar guard dropped a season-high 43 points while adding three rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now