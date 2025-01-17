Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young

Trae Young Injury: Probable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 2:21pm

Young (ribs) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Young is trending toward getting back on the basketball floor Saturday against Boston. In Tuesday's win against the Suns, the superstar guard dropped a season-high 43 points while adding three rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
