Trae Young Injury: Probable for Saturday

Young (Achilles) is probable for Saturday's game against Indiana, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The Hawks continue to include Young on the injury report due to right Achilles tendinitis, though he hasn't missed an outing since Jan. 27. The star point guard has averaged 23.1 points, 12.1 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers across 36.4 minutes per contest in eight outings since the All-Star break. Young has shot only 38.0 percent from the field and 25.4 percent from three-point range in that eight-game span.