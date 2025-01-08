Trae Young Injury: Probable for Thursday

Young (Achilles) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Suns, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After hitting an incredible game-winning half-court shot to beat the Jazz, Achilles tendinitis is not expected to keep Young off the floor Thursday on the road against the Suns. The superstar guard recorded 24 points and 20 assists in the win over Utah and will look to keep his hot streak going against Kevin Durant and company if cleared.