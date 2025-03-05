Trae Young Injury: Probable for Thursday

Young is probable for Thursday's game against the Pacers due to right Achilles tendinitis.

The Hawks continue to regularly list Young as probable, as the issue is not expected to prevent him from suiting up Thursday. The star floor general is shooting just 37.7 percent from the field and 27.7 percent from deep over his last eight games, but he's averaging 25.1 points, 12.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 37.5 minutes during this span.