Trae Young Injury: Probable to play Thursday

Young is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has been nursing an Achilles injury for quite some time, but the probable tag suggests the star floor general should be able to play and handle the same workload he's had in recent games. Young is averaging 22.0 points, 12.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of December.