Trae Young Injury: Questionable against Los Angeles
Young (hand) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Young has been dealing with a hand contusion for the last few days and could rest for the second game of a back-to-back against the Clippers on Saturday. The superstar guard is coming off a 33-point performance in the loss to the Lakers on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now