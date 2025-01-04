Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Questionable against Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Young (hand) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Young has been dealing with a hand contusion for the last few days and could rest for the second game of a back-to-back against the Clippers on Saturday. The superstar guard is coming off a 33-point performance in the loss to the Lakers on Friday.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
