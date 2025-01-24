Trae Young Injury: Questionable against Toronto

Young (hamstring) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After finishing with 18 points and 13 assists in Thursday's loss to the Raptors, Young might not be on the floor for the Hawks on Saturday for the second game against Toronto. The superstar guard has struggled in the scoring department over the last two games, which may be connected to this hamstring issue.