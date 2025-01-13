Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young

Trae Young Injury: Questionable to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Young (Achilles/illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has consistently been listed on the injury report due to right Achilles tendinitis, but he is now under the weather which jeopardizes his availability for Tuesday's home game. Dyson Daniels, Vit Krejci and Garrison Mathews would be in line for more playing time if Young is unable to play.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
