Trae Young Injury: Remaining out for Wednesday
Young (quadriceps) is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Young is set for his fifth straight absence while on the mend from a right quadriceps bruise. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Friday against Golden State.
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