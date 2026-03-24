Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Remaining out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Young (quadriceps) is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Young is set for his fifth straight absence while on the mend from a right quadriceps bruise. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Friday against Golden State.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
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