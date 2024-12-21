Trae Young Injury: Ruled out against Memphis

Young (heel) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young will miss just his second game of the season Saturday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to a right heel contusion. Vit Krejci and Keaton Wallace are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Young's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Minnesota.