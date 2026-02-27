Trae Young Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Young (knee/quadriceps) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Toronto.
Young is still recovering from right knee and quadriceps injuries, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Rockets. The star point guard is set to be re-evaluated soon, though he can be considered doubtful for future contests until Washington offers an update on his progress.
