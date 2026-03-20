Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Young (quadriceps) is out for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Young will be sidelined for a third straight contest. At this point, it remains unclear if he will be able to return for the second leg of this back-to-back set Sunday against the Knicks. In the games that Young does play, he'll likely continue to see modest workloads.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
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