Trae Young Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Young (quadriceps) is out for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Young will be sidelined for a third straight contest. At this point, it remains unclear if he will be able to return for the second leg of this back-to-back set Sunday against the Knicks. In the games that Young does play, he'll likely continue to see modest workloads.
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