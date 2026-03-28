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Trae Young Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 5:14pm

Young (quadriceps/back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Young will miss a seventh consecutive contest due to a right quadriceps contusion, and he's also dealing with lower-back pain. The star point guard should be considered doubtful for future contests until the Wizards offer an update on his progress.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
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