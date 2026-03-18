Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Young (quad) won't play Thursday versus the Pistons.

This will be Young's second straight game on the sidelines, and with Saturday's game versus the Thunder being the first of a back-to-back, it seems likely that Young will miss at least one more game. Bub Carrington should continue to start while Young is out, and there will be more minutes available for Jaden Hardy.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
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