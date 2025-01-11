Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Saturday's game postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 11, 2025 at 7:17am

Young (Achilles) and the Hawks will not play Saturday against the Rockets due to severe weather and hazardous icy conditions in the Atlanta area, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Hawks' next contest is against Phoenix on Tuesday, but the NBA has yet to announce when Saturday's game will be rescheduled. However, the situation is worth monitoring in case Tuesday's matchup is also postponed due to ongoing weather hazards.

