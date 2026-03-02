Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Set to make team debut Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Young (knee/quadriceps) will make his Wizards debut in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Although Young is out for Monday's tilt against the Rockets and Tuesday's matchup against the Magic, he's on the cusp of making his highly-anticipated team debut. The star guard is set to make his first appearance since Dec. 27, when he was a member of the Hawks, and it's possible Washington has a minutes restriction in place for Young. Over 10 appearances for Atlanta, Young has averaged 19.3 points, 8.9 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.0 minutes per game and is likely to push Bub Carrington to the bench upon his return.

