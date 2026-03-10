Trae Young Injury: Sitting out Tuesday
Young (knee) won't play Tuesday against the Heat.
After playing an average of 18.5 minutes over his first two appearances for Washington, Young will get a maintenance day related to his right knee. Presumably, he'll be back in action Thursday against Orlando. Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson will likely take on more responsibility out of the backcourt with Young sitting out Tuesday.
