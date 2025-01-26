Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young

Trae Young Injury: Still managing hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 26, 2025 at 4:08pm

Young (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young played through a right hamstring injury during the Hawks' 117-94 loss to the Raptors on Saturday, and he finished with 16 points, four assists and four rebounds over 38 minutes while also committing 11 turnovers. Young has played through lower-body injuries all season, but if he's held out of Monday's contest, Garrison Mathews or Bogdan Bogdanovic could join Vit Krejci and Dyson Daniels in the starting lineup.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
