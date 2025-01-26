Trae Young Injury: Still managing hamstring injury
Young (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Young played through a right hamstring injury during the Hawks' 117-94 loss to the Raptors on Saturday, and he finished with 16 points, four assists and four rebounds over 38 minutes while also committing 11 turnovers. Young has played through lower-body injuries all season, but if he's held out of Monday's contest, Garrison Mathews or Bogdan Bogdanovic could join Vit Krejci and Dyson Daniels in the starting lineup.
