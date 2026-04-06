Trae Young Injury: Still out for Tuesday

Young (quadriceps/back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Young hasn't played since March 16 and will miss a 12th straight game while dealing with a right quadriceps contusion and lower-back pain. The star point guard should be considered doubtful for future contests until the Wizards provide an update on his status. However, it wouldn't be surprising if he doesn't play again this season, as Washington has just three regular-season games remaining after Tuesday.