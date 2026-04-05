Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Still out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 9:08am

Young (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Young hasn't played since March 16, and while the Wizards continue to treat him as day-to-day, it'd be surprising if the veteran point guard suited up during the final week of the regular season. In his absence, Bub Carrington, Jaden Hardy and Sharife Cooper remain candidates for increased roles.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
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