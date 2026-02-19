Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: To miss at least one more week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 2:14pm

Young (knee/quadriceps) will be re-evaluated in one week, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

The star guard is ramping up his on-court activities during his recovery from a right knee MCL sprain and right quadriceps contusion, but his Wizards debut isn't imminent. Until Young is finally ready to suit up again, Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson should continue to see a boost in ball-handling responsibilities on the other side of the All-Star break.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
