Trae Young Injury: To miss at least one more week
Young (knee/quadriceps) will be re-evaluated in one week, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.
The star guard is ramping up his on-court activities during his recovery from a right knee MCL sprain and right quadriceps contusion, but his Wizards debut isn't imminent. Until Young is finally ready to suit up again, Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson should continue to see a boost in ball-handling responsibilities on the other side of the All-Star break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trae Young See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite AvailabilityYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 1610 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 811 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trae Young See More