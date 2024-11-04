Trae Young Injury: Won't come back Monday

Young won't return to Monday's game against the Celtics due to a right rib sprain. He contributed two points (1-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), six assists and one steal across 23 minutes.

Young struggled to find his stride before leaving the game with a rib injury in the third quarter. It is unclear whether the All-Star will miss additional time, though Atlanta was getting blown out and there was seemingly no point in the star point guard playing through the injury.