Trae Young Injury: Won't come back Monday
Young won't return to Monday's game against the Celtics due to a right rib sprain. He contributed two points (1-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), six assists and one steal across 23 minutes.
Young struggled to find his stride before leaving the game with a rib injury in the third quarter. It is unclear whether the All-Star will miss additional time, though Atlanta was getting blown out and there was seemingly no point in the star point guard playing through the injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now