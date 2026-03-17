Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 9:56am

Young (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.

Young will be sidelined for the second half of Washington's back-to-back set after leaving Monday's loss to the Warriors early following a collision with Will Richard. Young was able to leave under his own power, but the Wizards are expected to be extremely cautious with their new point guard the rest of the way. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday in a rematch against Detroit.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
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