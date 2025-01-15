Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young

Trae Young Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 15, 2025

Young won't play Wednesday against the Bulls due to a right rib contusion, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and Young played 38 minutes Tuesday against the Suns with 43 points (13-31 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 11-14 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals. He apparently picked up an injury during that contest and the Hawks are likely exercising caution. Guys like Vit Krejci, Dyson Daniels and Garrison Mathews will likely have to soak up a ton of minutes Wednesday.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
