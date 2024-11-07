Trae Young News: Another double-double

Young closed with 23 points (7-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 win over New York.

Young ended up playing Wednesday's contest despite exiting Monday's tilt early with a rib injury, and the star floor general didn't show any effects from the previous problem. He notched his seventh double-double of the season and is forming an excellent pairing with Jalen Johnson. Young is doing more than just distributing the rock, however, and he's also scored at least 20 points in all but one of his seven double-doubles. Through nine appearances, the star floor general is putting up 23.8 points, 10.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest.