Trae Young News: Attempts 17 free throws in loss

Young had 35 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 14-17 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 40 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Bucks.

Young got to the line with regularity, attempting a season-high 17 free throws. He also tallied his fourth straight double-double, scoring at least 30 points for just the second time since early November. Despite the loss, the Hawks continue to rebuild after a sluggish start to the season, having now won seven of their past nine games.