Trae Young

Trae Young News: Available against Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Young (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Young has been nursing a hamstring injury lately, but that won't keep him off the floor for Saturday's matchup in Indiana. The star guard has seen his point production go down this season, as he's averaging his lowest total since his rookie season (19.1) at 22.5 per game. However, he's distributing the basketball better than ever, with a career-high 11.4 assists per game.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
