Trae Young News: Available for Saturday
Young (ribs) is available for Saturday's game against Boston, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Young will shake off a probable tag and will suit up against the Celtics after missing Wednesday's game against the Bulls. De'Andre Hunter (foot) and Jalen Johnson (shoulder) are also available for the Hawks, so Atlanta will be thrilled to have some healthy bodies back in the mix.
