Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Available to face San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 3:31pm

Young (Achilles) is available for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young was listed as probable in Wednesday's injury report, but as has been the trend in recent weeks, the star floor general will suit up and should handle his regular workload. Young is averaging 22.0 points, 12.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of December.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now