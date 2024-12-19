Trae Young News: Available to face San Antonio

Young (Achilles) is available for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young was listed as probable in Wednesday's injury report, but as has been the trend in recent weeks, the star floor general will suit up and should handle his regular workload. Young is averaging 22.0 points, 12.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of December.