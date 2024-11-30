Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Available vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Young (Achilles) is Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

The star floor general was listed as probable for the second leg of his back-to-back set, and he's expected to handle his regular workload while emerging as a key piece on offense alongside Jalen Johnson. Young has been on a roll of late with five straight games with double-doubles.

